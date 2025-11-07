New Alfa Romeo Tonale: everything we know so far in November 2025

Alfa Romeo is looking ahead to the next generation of the Tonale, as the first details begin to emerge. In recent digital renders shared online, the upcoming interpretation of the SUV showcases sharper lines, dynamic proportions, and a design language consistent with the brand’s evolving identity.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: the SUV of the future takes shape, expected by 2027

According to the latest reports, production is expected to begin by the end of 2027 at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, the same facility that will also build other midsize SUVs such as the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Lancia Gamma, all based on the STLA Medium platform. The new Tonale could mark Alfa Romeo’s next major debut, as it remains unclear when the new Giulia and Stelvio will arrive.

The upcoming SUV will be a completely new project, and it’s not even certain it will keep the Tonale name, given that both its design and proportions will differ significantly from the current model. Its dimensions are expected to increase, reaching between 4.6 and 4.65 meters in length, close to the size of today’s Stelvio, which itself will grow beyond 4.8 meters in its next generation.

The goal is to make the new SUV more aerodynamic and sporty, with an evolved design language inspired by the Junior, setting the tone for Alfa Romeo’s new family identity. A strong and recognizable “family feeling” will help reinforce the brand’s position in the European premium segment.

The future Tonale will also be the first Alfa Romeo SUV to offer a complete powertrain lineup, ranging from mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions to a fully electric variant. A Quadrifoglio performance edition may also return, positioned at the top of the rang, though it’s still unclear whether it will use hybrid or full-electric technology. Powertrains will be partly shared with other models built in Melfi, ensuring greater industrial synergy.

Pricing is expected to rise slightly compared to the current Tonale, while an accessible entry-level version will remain available. The electric and high-performance variants, however, will command higher prices. Alfa Romeo aims to address all the weaknesses of the current generation, improving perceived quality, software, and driving performance to strengthen its premium positioning within Stellantis.

With the new Tonale, Alfa Romeo prepares to open a new chapter, more global and technologically advanced, yet still faithful to its sporting tradition and the driving pleasure that has defined the brand’s soul for over a century.