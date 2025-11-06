Alfa Romeo Giulia tops them all: the most reliable sedan of 2025

In recent years, German cars have dominated the market for prestige, luxury, and reliability. However, what surprised everyone this time was the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which, according to the British magazine What Car?, based on a survey of more than 32,000 owners, has been crowned the most reliable sedan in its class, earning an exceptional 98.2% reliability score.

Alfa Romeo Giulia named the most reliable sedan of 2025, according to survey

Only 9% of owners reported minor issues, mostly related to brake vibrations, interior fittings, or software glitches, all of which were resolved quickly and at no additional cost. In 75% of cases, drivers did not have to give up using their cars during repairs, a figure that further strengthens the Giulia’s stellar reputation.

Right behind the Italian sedan is the BMW 3 Series, scoring a strong 98%. The study revealed that gasoline variants of the German model proved more reliable than the diesel and plug-in hybrid versions, which often suffered from electronic issues, a detail that, according to What Car?, made the difference in the final ranking.

The situation is quite different for Mercedes-Benz, whose new C-Class achieved just 76.3%, making it the least reliable model in the premium segment. More than 40% of owners reported mechanical, electronic, or transmission faults, marking a significant step backward compared to the previous generation.

This result shows how the German giants are starting to falter, while the Alfa Romeo Giulia establishes itself as a new benchmark for quality and reliability. It’s a historic milestone that not only strengthens the Biscione’s image but could also reshape the perception of Italian cars across the European automotive landscape.