New Alfa Romeo Tonale Super Sport: stunning vision of the future SUV

Alfa Romeo Tonale continues to make headlines, and not just because of the newly launched model. The announcement of a next-generation Tonale, expected by late 2027 and to be produced at the Stellantis Melfi plant on the STLA Medium platform, has reignited interest in Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV. Riding this wave of enthusiasm is digital creator Mirko Del Prete, who has unveiled his own vision of a Tonale Super Sport, a high-performance interpretation of the model.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: what a sportier version could look like

The project envisions a radically transformed Tonale. The render depicts a coupe-style SUV with soft, flowing proportions, an extended rear section, and a fastback-like profile that channels the brand’s purest expression of sportiness. The front end appears sharper and lower, while larger air intakes, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser come together in a design that feels both elegant and aggressive.

Making the vision even more striking is the idea of a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, the same powerhouse found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, capable of delivering over 500 horsepower. It’s the perfect choice to embody the performance and character that have long defined Alfa Romeo’s DNA. While not an official project, Del Prete’s Tonale Super Sport offers a fascinating glimpse of what Alfa Romeo’s future could look like.

As Alfa Romeo accelerates toward electrification with models like the Junior and the upcoming hybrid Giulia and Stelvio, this render serves as a reminder of the brand’s deep connection to driving emotion. Even in a future dominated by electric power, the Tonale Super Sport proves that the Biscione’s sporting soul shows no sign of fading.