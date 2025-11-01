New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know so far in November 2025

The next Alfa Romeo Stelvio continues to generate buzz. The latest renders show a SUV that will play a key role in the brand’s future, accompanying the new Giulia during its relaunch phase. However, there is still uncertainty about which model will debut first. Initially, the Stelvio was expected to lead Alfa Romeo’s new era, but new rumors suggest that the sedan could now come first. In any case, both models will arrive much later than originally planned. CEO Santo Ficili confirmed the delay, explaining that it is linked to a shift in strategy toward a multi-energy lineup.

Next-gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio to arrive in 2027 with Hybrid power and sharper design

After initially planning to launch fully electric models, Alfa Romeo decided to retain hybrid powertrains in its range. The slowdown in battery-electric vehicle demand across Europe pushed the company to revise its program, inevitably delaying the Stelvio and Giulia timelines.

On the design front, early spy shots and patent images had already hinted at the SUV’s final shape. However, recent project updates reportedly brought further aesthetic changes, making older renders partly outdated. The new design is expected to be more sculpted and dynamic, with sharper proportions and styling cues inspired by the Junior and Tonale facelift, but interpreted in a more mature and sporty way.

The dimensions will grow significantly. Built on the STLA Large platform, the new Stelvio will exceed 4.8 meters in length, marking a clear step up from the Tonale, which remains around 4.6 meters. This growth will allow the Stelvio to position itself more clearly in the premium D-segment, rivaling German competitors in presence and prestige.

Technically, the next Stelvio will bring major innovations. Alongside fully electric versions, the lineup will include mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. A purely combustion engine is unlikely but not entirely ruled out. Among possible options is the 2.0-liter Hurricane Turbo recently introduced by Stellantis in the U.S., while high-performance versions could use the Maserati-derived Nettuno V6, potentially adapted to meet European emissions standards.

As before, the Quadrifoglio will remain the flagship. It will feature a high-performance hybrid powertrain designed to preserve the Alfa Romeo character. Entry-level models will likely use mild-hybrid setups producing between 250 and 300 hp. Prices are expected to rise slightly over the current generation, with EV variants positioned in the higher range.

The wait will be long. The current Stelvio generation will remain in production until late 2027. The next model is expected to debut between late 2027 and early 2028, with production starting in the second half of 2028. The first official images could appear in 2026, alongside the presentation of Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which will outline Alfa Romeo’s strategic direction for the following five years.