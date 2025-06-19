New Alfa Romeo Tonale: everything we know so far in June 2025

The future Alfa Romeo Tonale represents one of the most anticipated novelties in the Biscione brand’s relaunch plan, but it shouldn’t be confused with the current model’s restyling, expected by the end of 2025, which will bring only minor updates. Today, it’s not yet certain whether it will be a true second generation of the Tonale or a completely new model destined to replace it in the lineup.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: evolution or revolution coming by 2030

The debut of the new Tonale (or its successor) is scheduled by 2030, although recent postponements of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia suggest possible delays for this project as well. Initially expected for 2028, the new Tonale could arrive later, between 2029 and 2030.

On the design front, the model will be entirely redesigned, with a more sporty and dynamic styling language. The setup will be that of an SUV, but with lowered stance and more aggressive aerodynamics compared to the current generation. The new style will follow the guidelines introduced by the future Stelvio and Giulia, and a name change is not excluded, given the probable break with the current model’s philosophy.

Among the main technical novelties will be the introduction for the first time of fully electric versions, which will constitute the majority of the offering, though not exclusively. The range will in fact also include hybrid powertrains, among which the top-of-the-range version will most likely be included. Another awaited introduction will be the Quadrifoglio version, absent in the current Tonale. This will be equipped with a high-performance hybrid powertrain, designed to fill one of the main gaps of the model on the market.

Regarding prices, it’s still early to provide precise figures, but an increase compared to the current entry-level is plausible, with estimated increases between 10 and 15%. The electric versions and the Quadrifoglio, as expected, will position themselves in the high end of the range.

Further details on the future of the Tonale and other Alfa Romeo models could emerge on the occasion of Stellantis‘ new industrial plan presentation, which will be defined by new CEO Antonio Filosa. It will be precisely him who outlines the strategy that will guide the brand’s evolution in the next decade.