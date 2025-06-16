New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know so far in June 2025

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive late. The news was confirmed in recent days by Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Santo Ficili. No official dates have been announced at the moment: some speak of 2026, others of 2027. The most pessimistic hypothesis, and for some also the most likely, is a launch in the third quarter of 2027.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s everything we know so far about the new generation

Regardless of the debut year, numerous details about the future Stelvio have already emerged. The vehicle will be produced in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform, and will adopt a thoroughly renewed design compared to the current generation. Renders shown in recent months, based on rumors and spy photos of the camouflaged prototype, suggest more aerodynamic lines, slim headlights, central license plate, closed front grille, sloping roof, and a distinctive V-shaped light signature at the rear.

The launch delay is largely linked to defining the engine lineup. Initially planned only in electric version, the Stelvio will also offer internal combustion variants. This choice has created technical difficulties that have forced Alfa Romeo to postpone the debut.

Electric versions will nonetheless constitute the majority: there’s talk of an entry-level with about 300 HP, a dual-motor version with nearly 1,000 HP, an EREV extended-range variant, and other options. On the internal combustion front, a mild hybrid is confirmed, a plug-in hybrid is probable, and a pure gasoline version is not entirely ruled out. The presence of a diesel is more uncertain, but not completely out of the question.

The new Stelvio will have a higher price list compared to the current model. Beyond costs related to electrification, the automaker intends to position the SUV in an even more premium segment, with the goal of competing in strategic markets like the United States and directly challenging German brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.

While growing slightly in dimensions, the Stelvio will continue to focus on the brand’s key values: performance, driving pleasure, road holding, and speed, with a decisive step forward in terms of technology and onboard luxury.