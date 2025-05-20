2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale: what to expect from the updated SUV

Following the publication of the first spy photos in recent days, the arrival of the Alfa Romeo Tonale restyling, the Biscione’s C-segment SUV, is becoming increasingly concrete. The debut is expected by the end of the year, with the aim of giving new momentum to the model ahead of its future successor, not expected before 2028.

The update will not revolutionize the Tonale’s aesthetics, but will introduce targeted interventions, particularly in terms of technology. With the new generation just a few years away, a radical restyling wouldn’t make much sense: for this reason, the innovations will be concentrated on the infotainment system and other technical aspects useful to address some of the criticisms reported by users and the specialized press.

Alfa Romeo technicians are reportedly working on a new version of the multimedia system, more modern and intuitive, in line with current market expectations. Improvements are also expected for the electronic management of the engine and transmission, in order to increase overall efficiency and offer a smoother and more engaging driving experience.

From an aesthetic point of view, the first images of the prototypes do not show obvious modifications. However, the introduction of small design tweaks is not ruled out, although they will likely be more modest than what was suggested by the renderings circulating online. The arrival of new trim levels is also possible, designed to expand the offering without altering the structure of the range. Significant changes to the engine lineup, on the other hand, are unlikely, as they should remain unchanged.