New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know so far in June 2025

The new generation Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the most anticipated novelties for enthusiasts. Its debut, initially scheduled for spring 2026, will however be delayed, as confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili. Despite the postponement, the executive categorically denied rumors about a possible cancellation of the project.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know about design, engines, technology and possible prices

At the moment, there are no official dates. According to some rumors, the debut could take place during 2027, while others even speak of 2028. The uncertainty has fueled speculation, but one thing is certain: the new Giulia will be very different from the current generation. There’s talk of a fastback body with a truncated tail and slightly higher ground clearance, inspired by recent models like the Junior and the 33 Stradale. At the rear, a “V” light signature should make its appearance, similar to the one already seen on the Stelvio. Dimensions will grow thanks to the adoption of the STLA Large platform, while production will continue at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

One of the reasons for the delay is the change in powertrain strategy. Initially planned as an exclusively electric model, the new Giulia will instead arrive with a more articulated range. There will be EV versions, including a top-of-the-range dual-motor with almost 1,000 hp, an entry-level variant with about 350 hp, and an unprecedented EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) configuration designed for maximum range. Alongside these proposals, there will also be hybrid powertrains: Mild Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and, according to some sources, even gasoline or diesel units. There has even been talk of Maserati’s V6 Nettuno, but at the moment there are no official confirmations in this regard.

The new Giulia will also be a concentration of technology, thanks to the presence of the STLA Brain platform that will guarantee over-the-air updates and advanced driver assistance systems. The goal is to offer a modern and customizable experience, without however giving up the driving pleasure that has always been a distinctive trait of Alfa Romeo and in particular of the current Giulia.

Regarding prices, it’s still early to have certainties, but the arrival of electric and hybrid variants suggests a possible increase compared to the current price list. According to initial estimates, the starting price could be around 50,000 euros (approximately $57,740).

With the arrival of Antonio Filosa at the helm of Stellantis, further updates are expected on the group’s industrial plan and on the precise positioning of this model which, without doubt, represents one of the pillars of the brand’s relaunch.