New Alfa Romeo Tonale: everything we know so far in August 2025

While the debut of the current generation’s restyling approaches, spotted in recent days, the first rumors about the new generation Alfa Romeo Tonale are starting to circulate, which could arrive as early as the first half of 2027. It’s not excluded that the new model could change name and coexist for a period with the current updated Tonale. What seems certain is that it will be produced on the STLA Medium platform, with a length around 4.6 meters, ideal dimensions to remain in the heart of the premium C-SUV segment.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale: expected for 2027, will be more sporty and electrified

From a stylistic standpoint, the new Tonale, or whatever its final name will be, should adopt a more sporty and sculpted design, inspired by the brand’s latest trends. Some voices suggest aesthetic kinship with models like DS 8 or the future Lancia Gamma, but it’s more likely that the design will align with the new stylistic identity inaugurated by Alfa Romeo Junior and followed by the next generations of Giulia and Stelvio, thus creating a strong family feeling among the range’s vehicles.

The new generation Tonale will mark a crucial passage for Alfa Romeo, introducing 100% electric versions for the first time. These will be joined by hybrid variants, and the presence of at least one traditional internal combustion powertrain cannot be completely ruled out, albeit in limited measure. A Quadrifoglio version could also arrive at the top of the range, but it remains to be understood whether it will be completely electric or high-performance hybrid.

The new Tonale will be a fundamental piece in the brand’s global expansion strategy, just as the Junior already is today. The declared objective is to consolidate the Biscione’s presence in the premium SUV segment, offering a competitive product in terms of design, technology and performance.

On the pricing front, positioning in line with the competition is expected: the price list could start from around 50,000 euros, with higher figures for top-of-the-range versions.