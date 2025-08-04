New Alfa Romeo Tonale spotted: here’s what’s new

The Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift is getting closer. In recent hours, new spy photos have captured a prototype of the updated C-segment SUV on the road. The images, shot by Gabetz Spy Unit and shared on social media by Walter Vayr, show a camouflaged example that hints at some of the modifications planned for the 2026 model year, with the official debut expected by the end of 2025 and commercial launch scheduled for the first months of 2026.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: first spy photos of the facelift, expected by late 2025

The images reveal a refreshed front end, with a redesigned bumper and air intakes featuring a more sculpted profile, designed to give the vehicle a more dynamic appearance. The Alfa Romeo grille retains its current shape, while the front headlight clusters appear unchanged, though modifications inspired by the more recent Alfa Romeo Junior cannot be ruled out. Since this is still a prototype, it’s possible that some styling elements may be further refined in the coming months. At the rear, the differences appear less pronounced, but the production model could introduce new features such as a new light signature for the taillights and small updated aesthetic details.

The photos don’t show the interior, but it’s reasonable to expect an updated dashboard, with revised finishes and some fresh design touches. On the technology front, updated digital instrumentation and an improved infotainment system are anticipated, possibly with larger displays and enhanced functions. However, there are no official confirmations at this time.

The current Tonale range includes mild hybrid gasoline and diesel engines, plus the plug-in hybrid version. Being a mid-cycle facelift, major changes under the hood are unlikely, but optimizations aimed at improving efficiency cannot be ruled out. A possible update could involve the PHEV version, with a higher-capacity battery to extend electric-only range. Further details will emerge in the coming months as the official presentation of the new Tonale approaches.