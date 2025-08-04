New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know so far in August 2025

Among the future models coming for the Biscione brand, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is undoubtedly among the most discussed and anticipated. Not only by enthusiasts, but also by industry insiders, who look with interest at the rumors that have been circulating for months. Compared to the new-generation Stelvio, the Giulia’s renewal will indeed be much more radical, to the point of completely changing the formula compared to the current sports sedan. According to some sources, the new Giulia could even debut before the Stelvio, overturning the most credible hypotheses until just a few weeks ago.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: what we know so far about design, engines and launch

The new generation Giulia will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform, the same as the future Stelvio. While initially a completely electric model was planned, now the adoption of a multi-energy strategy seems increasingly likely, with a range that will also include internal combustion powertrains. There’s talk of mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid variants and, according to some rumors, even a pure internal combustion version.

Even the flagship Quadrifoglio version, originally planned only with an electric motor producing over 1,000 HP, could arrive with an internal combustion unit. In particular, the hypothesis of using Maserati’s Nettuno V6, perhaps combined with some form of electrification, is becoming increasingly insistent. At the moment, however, there are no official confirmations on either the technical configuration or performance.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the new Giulia will be thoroughly revised. Goodbye to the traditional sedan silhouette: the new model should adopt a fastback setup, with a short tail and descending line, more dynamic and modern. A change that aims to combine sportiness, aerodynamics and a distinctive look, in line with the brand’s stylistic evolution.

The front end could recall elements already seen on the Junior and 33 Stradale, with slim headlights, closed shield and central license plate. Even in this case, however, the final design remains top secret.

Pricing will be officially communicated only when orders open, but it’s realistic to expect price increases compared to the current model, especially for electric versions and high-performance variants. The Quadrifoglio too, regardless of powertrain type, should position itself in a higher bracket than the current generation.

The new Giulia, together with the Stelvio, will be fundamental for Alfa Romeo’s future, as the brand aims to consolidate its role as a global premium brand within the Stellantis group. By sharing architecture, powertrains and components with Maserati, the new Giulia could also indirectly contribute to relaunching that brand, which is currently in a delicate phase.

Anticipation to discover the new Giulia is high, and in the coming months it will finally be possible to understand which direction Alfa Romeo has decided to take to face the new era of the premium market.