New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know so far in August 2025

The new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio is taking longer than expected. The debut, initially planned for 2025, has been postponed to 2027, with some rumors even mentioning 2028. A wait that is testing the patience of Biscione fans, eager to discover the new look of the Italian brand’s D-segment SUV. According to some rumors, the new Giulia could even precede it, but there are no official confirmations at the moment.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what we know about design, engines, price and debut

Behind the delay would be technical reasons related to the integration of internal combustion engines on the STLA Large platform and the necessary adjustments to the Cassino production line in Italy. Even the design, particularly the front end, would have been subject to further revisions.

Those who have already had the chance to observe the new Stelvio prototype describe a car with completely revised proportions. Longer, wider and lower than the current model, the new generation should exceed 4.75 meters, entering direct competition with rivals like Porsche Macan, Audi Q6 e-tron and Tesla Model Y. A change of pace that aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in the electrified premium SUV segment.

The styling will be influenced by the new Junior, with a front end dominated by a closed diamond shield, split headlight clusters and vertical LED light signatures, for a modern and distinctive look. The side, cleaner and more streamlined, will include retractable handles, while the rear will feature a new diamond-shaped light signature that will frame the Alfa Romeo script in italics, replacing the historic round logo. The sloped rear window will recall that of the Tonale, for a mix of innovation and continuity.

The new Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform, already used for models like Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger. Designed to primarily accommodate electric powertrains, the technical base will also allow the adoption of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, as well as pure internal combustion engines.

Regarding electric, the platform supports batteries up to 118 kWh, 800V architecture, and fast charging up to 4.5 kWh/minute. There’s already talk of a possible electric Quadrifoglio version with over 1,000 HP, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in about 2 seconds. The arrival of a variant with range extender is also not excluded. The most talked-about internal combustion engine remains Maserati’s Nettuno V6, which could be destined precisely for the Quadrifoglio. However, its presence remains to be confirmed.

Prices for the new Stelvio are not yet official, but initial estimates speak of a Mild Hybrid version with a base price around 70,000 euros, up to 75,000 euros for the most complete trims. Electric versions should start from about 75,000-80,000 euros, with much higher figures for flagship variants.

A “pure” internal combustion version, if confirmed, could position itself lower in the price list, but in the case of the Quadrifoglio with Nettuno V6, we would be talking about a much higher price. In any case, the announcement of final prices is expected no earlier than mid-2026, probably June, on the occasion of the official launch or pre-order opening.