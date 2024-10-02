New Alfa Romeo Tonale: does a video preview its future look?

It will probably take many more years to see a new Alfa Romeo Tonale on the market, but this doesn’t stop digital creators from imagining what a new generation would look like. The YouTube channel Mahboub 1 hypothesizes what could be the style of a future generation of the famous C-segment SUV, which debuted in February 2022. This digital creation imagines the model with some design elements from the recent compact SUV Alfa Romeo Junior. After all, all future Alfa Romeo cars should share the same design language. We’re referring particularly to the front and rear, which are broadly very similar to the Junior.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: will the new generation be like this?

Obviously, some of these elements could already be used in an update that might arrive in a few years, to ensure family feeling with the rest of the Italian automaker’s range, given that apparently the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively, will have many elements in common with the Junior. Having arrived on the market in 2022, we assume that in 2026 a restyling of this model could arrive, which had started really well in the market, but which in 2024 doesn’t seem to be recording particularly flattering sales data.

Alfa Romeo Tonale is produced at the Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco in Italy along with its American twin, the Dodge Hornet, which is sold only in North America. This model is also experiencing a decline in demand, and therefore the hypothesis of a restyling doesn’t seem so absurd.

At the moment, Dodge Hornet is struggling in the market and is among the slowest-selling cars in the United States, along with the Fiat 500e. The latest Stellantis sales data for the third quarter of 2024 also indicate that the situation is worse than expected and could cause further discontent.