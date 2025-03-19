New Alfa Romeo supercar: here’s the truth about the patents published in recent days

In recent days, some patents have appeared online showing an Alfa Romeo supercar in the style of the 33 Stradale. These led to a series of renderings imagining a Biscione supercar very similar to the exclusive 33 Stradale, but which would have been mass-produced with a more affordable price. However, the brand wanted to clarify the matter.

Alfa Romeo: no new supercar coming

Krystyna Perry, head of public relations for Alfa Romeo, explained that the drawings are actually from the first project of the recent 33 Stradale, available in just 33 units. “These drawings date back to October 2022, and the model’s design was patented in accordance with the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo procedure at that time. The procedure involves patenting a project’s style to protect the uniqueness of its design. Our process establishes a two-year duration for design patents and, upon expiration, we evaluate whether to renew them. Once the patent expires, the images can be made public,” Perry explained.

So there will not be any “economical” supercar, as leaked in recent days. These images have, however, allowed us to see the evolution of the scale model to final production. The initial prototype features aggressively designed LED headlights positioned low, while the side air intakes have been moved upward on the rear fenders. This solution is enhanced by dynamic arches that give the car a distinctive character.

The cabin and the distinctive butterfly doors show clear similarities with the Maserati MC20, suggesting a potential sharing of components between the two Italian brands. This connection is not coincidental: the 33 Stradale indeed adopts the same carbon fiber monocoque as the MC20, as well as the same twin-turbo V6 engine (although it’s also available in a fully electric version).

The rear of the patented design represents a modern interpretation of the historic 33 Stradale, maintaining its essence but with modern elements: the characteristic floating engine cover, the semi-circular rear light clusters, the dual exhaust outlet, and the diagonal lines that define the stylistic identity of the car.