Alfa Romeo supercar patents leaked?

There is something unusual in some patent images clearly inspired by the current Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale that Stellantis has filed. The references to the new 33 Stradale are certainly significant, both on the exterior and interior, so these are the only hypotheses possible at the moment. The patent images could be related to some preparatory sketches of the final design of the new 33 Stradale, they could be related to a less extreme variant to be produced in series, or they could be for the next supercar already announced in the Bottega program.

After all, the automobile manufacturer had already announced in 2023, with the presentation of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a program that would give life to new models. All capable of reviving the forms of iconic models of the brand, intended for wealthy clients able to spend a few million euros for pieces produced in few numbered examples.

The patents show a supercar clearly inspired by the forms of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The published patent images show a supercar that draws heavily from the design of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Every element seems to strongly reference the design we already know, starting from the front headlights, to the rear lights. A similar approach is also noticeable in the cuts on the front hood and in the stylistic resolution of the rear hatch window, as well as for the round headlights and the openings at the sides of the doors; different, however, is the treatment of the rear vertical element, which is more squared here instead of the triangular shape seen on the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

It is therefore difficult to hypothesize a new supercar from the Bottega program, since the first rumors traced a possible stylistic return derived from the Montreal; a condition that we certainly do not find here. The truth is that these patents were filed almost at the end of 2022, a year before the 33 Stradale was presented in grand style. It is therefore, with high probability, a primordial stylistic study that never saw the light.