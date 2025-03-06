Maserati MC20 Folgore will not be made: it’s official

Maserati MC20 Folgore electric supercar will never see the light of day: the Trident brand has officially announced the cancellation of the project, confirming rumors that circulated last week. According to a statement from an official spokesperson, the decision was based on a realistic assessment of market prospects, deemed insufficient to justify the development of a high-performance electric vehicle in this segment. The model was supposed to represent one of the six battery-powered vehicles planned in Maserati‘s production plan for next year, promising exceptional dynamic characteristics while maintaining an aesthetic in line with the current combustion-powered MC20.

Maserati cancels the MC20 Folgore due to poor sales of electric models

Confirmation came directly from a Stellantis representative. This setback comes after the cancellation of planned investments of approximately 1.95 billion euros intended for the relaunch of the Italian brand. Among the determining factors, the group cited the dramatic drop in sales in the Chinese market, the second most important geographic area after the United States. As highlighted by Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Doug Ostermann: “It is essential to consider current business dynamics, with particular attention to the Chinese market, and revise our forecasts on the speed with which the luxury segment in that area will embrace the electric transition.”

Maserati‘s commercial performance over the past year has proven decidedly problematic, with global deliveries halving to 14,690 units. This collapse in volume has led to a drastic reversal in financial performance: from an operating profit of 182 million euros in 2023 to a loss of 338 million in the last fiscal year. In place of the electric Folgore, company executives have opted for a substantial update of the current MC20. The renewal will likely draw on technical solutions developed for the recent MC20 GT2 Stradale, characterized by an increase of 10 horsepower (for a total of 694 HP), a weight reduction of 78 kg, and refined suspension geometries specifically calibrated for track use.

This reversal suggests that Maserati is reconsidering its overall transformation strategy outlined at the beginning of Stellantis management four years ago, when the gradual abandonment of internal combustion engines by 2030 was announced. The abandonment of the project also raises questions about the future of other key models under development, such as the next generation of the Levante SUV, planned for 2027, and the new flagship Quattroporte, whose debut had already been postponed by three years compared to initial plans, with a launch rescheduled for 2028.