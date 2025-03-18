Alfa Romeo, is this the next supercar after the 33 Stradale?

In recent days, some patents have appeared online showing a supercar in the style of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a limited-edition hybrid and electric car: only 33 lucky people were able to purchase this jewel on wheels. According to the latest rumors, the car in the patent could be a non-exclusive Biscione supercar with a more accessible price.

Is Alfa Romeo ready to launch an “affordable” supercar in the style of the 33 Stradale?

The Italian brand has experienced a very difficult 2024, recording declining sales and concerning numbers. The “old” Stelvio and Giulia no longer attract as they once did, perhaps also because new generations are on the way, and the Tonale continues to struggle.

Things have improved with the arrival of the Junior, an entry-level compact SUV that has quickly exceeded the monthly sales of all other cars in the range. This success has given new momentum to the company’s future projects, which could indeed include an “affordable” supercar in the style of the 33 Stradale.

The magazine Auto-Moto has published some renders based on the filed patents, showing a vehicle that clearly recalls the lines of the 33 Stradale, suggesting the stylistic continuity of designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. Unlike the exclusive 33 Stradale, this new supercar should have a more accessible price and wider production. However, for official confirmations, we will have to wait for the coming months.

At the moment, these are just rumors that could be confirmed soon. Meanwhile, the car manufacturer is working on the new generation of Stelvio, postponed to 2026 due to some software issues with the electric version. The Giulia, however, should not experience delays. Orders for both models should open during 2026.