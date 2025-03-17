New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Santo Ficili confirmed commercial launch will be delayed

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s flagship SUV, is generating great anticipation. Although the model is scheduled to be unveiled in 2025, fans will have to wait until 2026 to order it.

Stelvio: official confirmation of delay from Alfa Romeo CEO

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, clarified the situation during an event dedicated to the Alfa Romeo Junior Q4. Contrary to speculation, the market launch of the long-awaited new Stelvio model will not take place in 2025, but will slip to the following year. This delay concerns the opening of orders, while the vehicle’s unveiling is confirmed for 2025.

As a reminder, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform from Stellantis, which will enable it to offer several powertrain options, including an all-electric version. The design of the vehicle is already defined, and the official unveiling is scheduled for June 24, 2025, on the occasion of Alfa Romeo’s 115th anniversary.

Delay confirmed for the new Stelvio: the reasons and possible causes

Although the official unveiling of the Stelvio is scheduled for June 24, 2025, on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the Italian brand Alfa Romeo, the start of production and the possibility of ordering the vehicle will slip to early 2026. The exact reasons for this delay, however, have not been disclosed, but as we had already discussed in our recent article, there would be speculation of possible problems related to the vehicle’s software development.

In fact, a few days ago, from Cassino there were already rumors about a possible delay in the market launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. According to what the website Alessioporcu.it had reported, there would be some problems in the development of the second-generation SUV due to problems with the vehicle’s software. According to the site’s account in one of its recent articles from last week, the software that is supposed to manage the energy and calibrate the engine’s power and ensure that the battery works properly is not going as the Biscione’s engineers would have hoped, and this is resulting in lower performance than assumed. If the news is confirmed this would mean a delay in the launch of the model.