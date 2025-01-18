New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: what engine for the hybrid model?

The next generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will be hybrid, a direction already confirmed multiple times by the brand’s CEO, Santo Ficili. But which powertrains will drive these highly anticipated new models for 2025 and 2026? There are some hypotheses circulating to shed light on the matter and clarify what kind of offering we’ll see on Alfa Romeo‘s SUV and flagship sedan.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s which hybrid engine the new generation could have

According to the latest rumors, it’s unlikely that the brand’s new models will adopt full hybrid technology, which Stellantis tends not to favor. More realistically, we’re talking about mild hybrid (MHEV) powertrains, with a light electrification system, or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, equipped with rechargeable batteries and greater electric range.

The second option seems more in line with Stelvio and Giulia‘s premium segment, making the presence of a PHEV system very likely. Among the most suitable Stellantis engines, the 195-horsepower 1.6 PHEV, already available on the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs, appears to be a plausible choice. However, attention might focus on the 280-horsepower 1.3 PHEV engine already used in the Alfa Romeo Tonale or on solutions adopted by Jeep for models like Compass and Wrangler, which use configurations of 190, 240, or even 380 horsepower.

For entry-level versions, the use of the 160-horsepower 1.5 MHEV, also derived from the Tonale, or the 300-horsepower 2.0 MHEV with 48V technology, already seen on the Maserati Grecale, is possible, an option that combines efficiency and performance.

One thing is certain: a purely thermal engine is excluded for the European market, in line with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. All that remains is to wait for official confirmations, which could arrive shortly. According to the very latest rumors, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio should be unveiled in June 2025, so there’s not long to wait until the moment of truth to discover how the brand will approach the future of electrification.