Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA: here’s how the most aggressive version of the C-SUV would look

An Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA version could represent an opportunity to revitalize the image of a model that, at present, doesn’t particularly excite enthusiasts, especially in the United States where the Tonale has undergone a recall for a very serious issue.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: here’s how it would look in a sporty version

The renderings created by AscarissDesign offer a fascinating glimpse of how this sporty version might appear. If it were to follow in the footsteps of the Giulia GTA, the Tonale GTA would be more powerful and lighter, with performance capable of handling curves and straightaways with enviable determination.

The design would include larger wheels and aerodynamic details, such as an active spoiler and adjustable rear wing, elements that characterize the sportier versions of the Biscione brand. With Alcantara-finished interiors and sports seats, the cabin would be designed to offer an engaging and dynamic driving experience.

Although the Tonale‘s Giorgio platform is shared with other Stellantis group models, adapting the powerful 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine from the Giulia GTA would require significant modifications, not to mention extremely complex engineering efforts. However, Stellantis has several powertrain options that could give life to an interesting Tonale GTA, perhaps even with a touch of electrification to increase performance.

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, expected for 2027, might be produced in France instead of Italy, raising concerns among brand enthusiasts. The lack of references in Stellantis’ production plan leaves several hypotheses open about the C-SUV’s future. Meanwhile, a more affordable version of the model has arrived in the United States.