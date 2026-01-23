New Alfa Romeo Stelvio may get Hurricane engine as CEO confirms major redesign

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has confirmed what many observers already suspected after the three-year delay of the new Stelvio. The brand will radically rethink its SUV, moving away from the original project that had already appeared in patent images and early spy shots. Such a long delay, in fact, cannot depend solely on the decision to add combustion engines to a lineup initially designed as fully electric.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be completely redesigned, CEO confirms

Ficili explained that Alfa Romeo had to change direction entirely after planning an all-electric future to meet European regulations. “We have to change everything,” he told Auto Express. “With the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, we must move from a purely electric model to a full range of powertrains. That means reworking platforms, electronic architectures, and vehicle connectivity, not only for Alfa Romeo, but for all Stellantis brands.”

The new Stelvio will ride on the STLA Large platform, which Stellantis uses for its D- and E-segment models. This choice has fueled speculation about the possible arrival of the Hurricane engine, the twin-turbo six-cylinder unit delivering over 400 horsepower, which could help strengthen Alfa Romeo’s position in the U.S. market. When asked directly, however, Ficili avoided confirmation and postponed any announcement until Stellantis’ Capital Markets Day, when CEO Antonio Filosa will present the group’s full strategy.

A powertrain of that level would create several regulatory challenges, especially in Europe, where emissions limits remain strict. Alfa Romeo is already working to lower its fleet CO2 average through compact SUVs and electric models. Plug-in hybrids should support full-electric versions in larger vehicles, but technical options remain limited. Jeep and Chrysler have already moved toward range-extender solutions, which reduces opportunities for shared development. Moreover, a vehicle that operates mainly in electric mode does not fully match the sporty identity that defines Alfa Romeo.

Meanwhile, the current Giulia and Stelvio will stay on the market. Ficili confirmed that both models will remain on sale until the end of 2027, supported by special editions such as the Giulia Luna Rossa to preserve profitability. At the same time, Junior and Tonale continue to drive Alfa Romeo’s European sales, delivering solid results despite ongoing difficulties in the North American market.

With the new project now underway, the next-generation Stelvio may depart significantly from the patent images, renders, and spy photos seen so far, signaling a clear shift in design direction for Alfa Romeo’s future SUV.