Alfa Romeo Giulia: new render imagines the next generation

At the moment, very little concrete information is available about the new Alfa Romeo Giulia expected in 2028. Santo Ficili has confirmed the arrival of the brand’s new sedan, but many details remain unknown. The car has not yet appeared in road tests, a sign that development is still at an early stage, unlike the new Stelvio, which has already been spotted in several spy photos. More details may emerge when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new industrial plan later this year, but until then, major updates seem unlikely.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: a digital render imagines the 2028 model

Despite this lack of official information, digital artist Bruno Callegarin has decided to imagine what the future Giulia could look like, releasing a new AI-generated render. The images show a sedan with bold proportions, wrapped in a dark red body and defined by sharply sculpted surfaces.

The designer chose an aggressive approach, with a fastback-style roofline, performance-oriented proportions, and surfaces that appear shaped by the wind. The rear emphasizes muscularity through a prominent diffuser, while the side view highlights a low and wide stance. The styling clearly references Alfa Romeo’s design DNA, but pushes it toward a more futuristic and extreme interpretation.

It is difficult to say how close this concept comes to reality. Rumors do suggest a fastback layout with a short rear and a strong aerodynamic focus, so the overall proportions could be plausible. The front end, however, seems to reflect greater creative freedom and may differ significantly from what Alfa Romeo will ultimately unveil. For now, with no official details available, all possibilities remain open.