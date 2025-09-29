Alfa Romeo Stelvio Luna Rossa: possible sighting of the prototype on the road

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Luna Rossa is expected to be one of the likely special editions of the model before its production ends with the arrival of the next generation, which still seems some years away. In the past few hours, Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit has published spy photos of an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which, according to him, could represent the first images of the Luna Rossa prototype, apparently based on the high-performance Quadrifoglio trim.

Here are the first spy shots of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa prototype

Back on June 10, Alfa Romeo officially announced its partnership with Luna Rossa for the America’s Cup, confirming that a special Luna Rossa–branded edition of its cars would be part of the project.

The recently spotted Stelvio Luna Rossa prototype is indeed a Quadrifoglio, recognizable by its iconic cloverleaf badge on the fender. The SUV features dark Alfa Romeo–style wheels, gloss black fender flares and side skirts, and a deep red paint finish, seemingly inspired by the Luna Rossa racing team’s colors. At the rear, four exhaust tips are integrated into a black bumper, with slightly smoked taillights and black mirrors. The front end, only partially visible, doesn’t reveal any standout elements, though some details may have escaped observers.

Overall, the vehicle in these images looks elegant yet aggressive, fueling speculation that it could be the special Luna Rossa edition. Meanwhile, there are no official updates on the next-generation Stelvio: the latest reports suggest a delay until 2027 or even 2028, along with some styling changes compared to prototypes shown in recent weeks. Enthusiasts hope that by early 2026, clearer news will finally emerge about this highly anticipated model, which will continue to play a central role in Alfa Romeo’s lineup for years to come.