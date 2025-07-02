New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: major design and powertrain updates will make the wait worth it

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio was supposed to see the light in 2025, but its presentation has been officially postponed. This was communicated by the brand’s new CEO, Santo Ficili, during the recent partnership between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa. At the moment, however, no precise date has been indicated for the debut, as Ficili limited himself to assuring that the brand will do everything possible to minimize delays.

The postponement has inevitably fueled speculation. According to the latest rumors, the SUV could be unveiled in 2026, others even speak of 2027 or, in the worst case, 2028. The delays would be based on some difficulties related to integrating thermal engines on the new STLA Large platform, in addition to last-minute modifications to the model’s design.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the new generation has been delayed, but it will be worth the wait

According to some insiders, however, it seems that Alfa Romeo is working to contain the timeframe and that the launch should not go beyond 2027. The delay, they explain, could prove to be an opportunity to further refine the project, improving both the aesthetics and technical proposal.

On the design front, there’s talk of small but significant interventions, designed to make the new Stelvio more in line with brand enthusiasts’ tastes. Some details of the new stylistic language, which had previously generated perplexity among more traditionalist fans, would be subject to revision.

Regarding the engine lineup, the goal would be to offer more varied solutions, including options for those who don’t want an exclusively electric car. It’s not yet clear, however, whether among the planned variants there will be room for traditional thermal engines or only hybrid versions. Ficili’s recent statements suggest an openness toward powertrains that are not completely electric, but at the moment there’s no official confirmation.

While waiting for more precise details, the new Stellantis industrial plan will be decisive, which, under Antonio Filosa’s guidance, could redefine the strategies of various brands, including Alfa Romeo. We can only wait to discover how the project will evolve and whether the wait for the new Stelvio will truly be rewarded.