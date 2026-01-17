New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Is the project starting over?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, originally expected to arrive in 2025, will not reach the market before 2028. Until a few months ago, that timeline circulated only as a rumor. It has now received official confirmation from Santo Ficili, who addressed the issue during the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The delay is therefore substantial, more than three years, and it is difficult to explain it as a simple adjustment to the powertrain lineup.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio could be very different from what we’ve seen so far

A postponement of this scale instead points to a much deeper rethink of the original project. The idea that the delay stems solely from the transition to hybrid powertrains sounds unconvincing, especially when looking at the U.S. market. There, other models based on the STLA Large platform have already integrated internal combustion engines without major issues. The Dodge Charger is a clear example, showing that powertrain integration alone does not represent an insurmountable obstacle.

Against this backdrop, it becomes increasingly plausible that what has been seen so far no longer reflects the current direction of the project. Patent images released last year, spy shots of camouflaged prototypes during winter testing, and the many renders that surfaced online may no longer offer a reliable picture of the future Stelvio. In other words, the new SUV could end up looking very different from what was previously expected.

Further indications reinforce this interpretation. Information coming from the Cassino plant in Italy suggests that even with a 2028 debut, production would not begin until the second half of the year. As a result, the effective delay could stretch beyond three years, widening the gap even further compared to the original plan.

Setting aside the idea that Stellantis is simply buying time to decide the future of the Alfa Romeo brand, a more coherent explanation emerges. The project developed under the previous management led by Jean-Philippe Imparato may not have convinced the group’s new leadership. That would explain a decision to revise the car extensively, or even restart the project from scratch. This reading also aligns with the silence surrounding the next Alfa Romeo Giulia, for which no spy shots, patents, or teasers have appeared so far.

If this scenario proves accurate, the delay could ultimately turn into an opportunity. Not everyone welcomed the early design hints of the new Stelvio, and Alfa Romeo’s leadership may have picked up on the concerns voiced by part of its customer base. However, meaningful changes require time and far-reaching structural decisions. Clarity should arrive in the coming months, when the group begins to reveal its hand on what the future truly holds for Alfa Romeo’s flagship SUV.