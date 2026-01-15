Dodge Charger is the 2026 North American Car of the Year

The new Dodge Charger has secured one of the most prestigious honors in the North American auto industry. The brand’s multi-energy muscle car lineup has been named North American Car of the Year 2026, with the official announcement made during the Detroit Auto Show. The award validates Dodge’s decision to reinterpret the Charger for a new era while preserving the performance-driven identity and bold character that define its heritage.

New Dodge Charger wins 2026 North American Car of the Year Award

That success stems from a broad and flexible technical offering. The Charger lineup pairs high-performance combustion-engine models, such as the Scat Pack, powered by the new 550-horsepower twin-turbo SIXPACK inline-six, with fully electric variants like the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower. Although these versions rely on different technologies, both aim to deliver a muscle car experience that speaks to traditional enthusiasts while also embracing electrification as the future of American performance cars.

The NACTOY recognition further strengthens a growing list of accolades the Charger has collected in recent months. Major outlets including Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, and TopGear.com have already named it Car of the Year. This broad consensus highlights how the new Charger has impressed critics and industry experts across multiple dimensions.

A panel of 50 independent automotive journalists from the United States and Canada makes up the North American Car of the Year jury. The group evaluates candidates based on criteria such as technological innovation, design, overall performance, and value for money. This structured process ensures balanced judgments that remain independent of any single publication’s editorial stance.

SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

According to jury president Jeff Gilbert, the new Charger strikes a successful balance between evolution and tradition. It looks forward while remaining instantly recognizable as a true Dodge, capable of delivering both a modern electric driving experience and the raw appeal of a gasoline-powered muscle car.

Matt McAlear, Dodge’s CEO, echoed that view, noting that the award confirms the brand’s intent to break conventions and redefine what a muscle car can be. Offered in both two- and four-door configurations, the Charger lineup allows customers to choose the level of power and technology that best fits their needs, without sacrificing attitude or identity.

From a product standpoint, the new Charger blends classic muscular styling with cutting-edge technology. Dodge has completely redesigned the interior around the driver, integrating the Uconnect 5 system with a 12.3-inch display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and performance-focused driving modes. Features such as Launch Control, generous passenger and cargo space, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance systems complete the package.