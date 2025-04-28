New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what its final design could look like

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is now close to its debut. By the end of the year, the Biscione automotive brand will present the second generation of its D-segment SUV. Some rumors suggest a possible preview as early as June 24, on the occasion of Alfa Romeo’s 115th anniversary, but at the moment there are no official confirmations. The only certainty is that, as reiterated by CEO Santo Ficili, the debut will undoubtedly take place by the end of 2025, although it will arrive in dealerships during 2026.

2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what it might look like based on the latest patents

In recent days, new rumors about the design of the future Stelvio have emerged. In particular, patents that appeared online and recent spy photos of the camouflaged prototype being tested in Sweden have fueled speculation and curiosity. Based on this information, digital designer Avarvarii has created a render that offers a very credible interpretation of what the final SUV might look like.

Avarvarii’s work stands out for its attention to detail and balance in proportions, making the stylistic hypothesis particularly realistic. Among the most interesting elements is the new front shield, featuring the “Alfa Romeo” lettering, inspired by the stylistic language of the recent Alfa Romeo Junior. This choice gives the model a modern look without betraying the brand’s historical identity.

The new Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform, already used by models such as the Dodge Charger and the electric Jeep Wagoneer S. This technical base, designed to support electric, hybrid, and internal combustion powertrains, will allow the SUV to grow slightly compared to the current version, bringing the overall length to a range between 4.76 meters and 5.10 meters.

Alfa Romeo has already confirmed that the Stelvio will be offered in fully electric and hybrid versions. However, it has not yet been specified whether the hybrid will be plug-in or traditional gasoline-electric. The STLA Large platform is also compatible with the new Hurricane six-cylinder engine, which should join the Charger lineup by the end of the year. Therefore, it’s not excluded that a hybrid unit based on this 3.0-liter, 550 HP engine could also find a place under the hood of the new Stelvio. Additionally, the presence of a Quadrifoglio version seems likely, perhaps with an electrified V6.

The Stelvio 2025 represents a key model in Alfa Romeo’s relaunch strategy, which has already seen encouraging results with the recent launch of the Junior. The Italian automotive company aims to strengthen its presence not only in Europe but also in (currently complex) markets such as the United States, where competition is particularly fierce.

Alongside the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo also has the new Giulia and the E-Jet project in the pipeline, with which it intends to return to competing in the E segment of the premium market. The goal is to directly challenge established brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, thereby reaffirming its role among the protagonists of international automotive industry.