Alfa Romeo: everything we know about the future flagship model arriving in 2027

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo will undergo a profound revision of its range. After the debut of the Junior in 2024, 2025 will be the year of the new Stelvio, followed in 2026 by the long-awaited new Giulia. Both models will continue to be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy, where the current models are also manufactured. The innovations for the Italian brand will not stop here. In 2027, barring any delays, there will be Alfa Romeo’s return to the E segment of the automotive market, with the arrival of a new flagship model.

Here’s what we know about the future flagship that will bring Alfa Romeo back to the E segment in 2027

The new flagship, currently known as “E-Jet”, will have a name consistent with the brand’s tradition and will represent an important step in Alfa Romeo‘s strategy to become the global reference brand within the Stellantis group.

This new model, which has been in development for years, promises to surprise with its unique and unconventional style: it will be neither an SUV nor a traditional sedan, but an innovative vehicle that is difficult to classify according to current categories. A design destined to stand out.

Built on the STLA Large platform, the vehicle will be almost 5 meters long and will most likely also be produced in Cassino, alongside the new Stelvio and Giulia, although Detroit has also been mentioned as its possible “home.” Despite its significant dimensions, it will have an aerodynamic design, with fluid and sinuous lines. It is hypothesized that its style will follow that of the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, but in an expanded and reinterpreted version. The model will fully embody Alfa Romeo’s DNA: sportiness, elegance, and driving pleasure will be at the center of the project, along with cutting-edge technology at the highest levels for the brand.

Initially conceived as an exclusively electric car, it now seems certain that the new flagship will also offer hybrid and combustion engine versions. There is even talk of the return of the legendary V6, which could equip a Quadrifoglio variant with an electrified powertrain. Rumors speak of power that could reach, and perhaps exceed, 1,000 horsepower, offering top-level performance even in the 100% electric versions.

As the brand’s top-of-the-line model, the new flagship will be positioned in the premium segment, with prices in line with competitors of the caliber of BMW X5 and X6, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE. It won’t be a car within everyone’s reach, but designed for those seeking an exclusive and distinctive experience, capable of combining luxury, innovation, and the typical sporty character of the Biscione.