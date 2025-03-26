Dodge Charger’s HEMI V8 version planned after the HURRICANE I6 launch

A new report states that the HEMI V8 engine will find a place in the new Dodge Charger. According to Mopar Insiders, Stellantis‘ high-performance brand is “actively working” to bring the V8 back to the Charger lineup. This will happen rather quickly, as the Hemi could return by the end of 2026. There is no news on performance specifications, but the old 5.7-liter V8 produced 277 kW / 377 HP while the 6.4-liter engine produced 362 kW / 492 HP.

The new Dodge Charger range could be enriched with the HEMI V8 engine variant in 2026

The 496-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is engineered to conquer locations including Michigan’s frigid, far north Upper Peninsula, showcasing the new Charger’s ability to merge muscle car performance with all-weather capability during extensive winter testing and driving.

According to a report published at the end of last year, Dodge engineers told Jalopnik that installing a Hemi V8 in the new Dodge Charger is not a simple task. In fact, it would require significant modifications to the platform, including interventions on the cradle and firewall. These changes would involve a considerable investment from Stellantis. However, the automotive group seems inclined to make this investment to make American enthusiasts happy, who did not take well to the announcement of the “retirement” of the HEMI V8 engine, a choice wanted by former CEO Carlos Tavares.

Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the American Stellantis brand is advancing its new Dodge Charger SIXPACK models with Hurricane I6 twin-charged engine, with production expected to begin in May and deliveries scheduled for this summer. Two models will be offered: a four-door SIXPACK that produces 420 horsepower, 50 more than the outgoing Charger R/T, and a two-door SIXPACK that produces 550 horsepower, surpassing the 2023 Charger Scat Pack by 65 horsepower.

These high-power six-cylinder models will carry the torch of Dodge’s muscle car legacy while enthusiasts wait for the return of the Hemi, which apparently should happen during 2026.