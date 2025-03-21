New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: first images reveal Junior-inspired styling

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has finally been caught by photographers who were able to take the first images of the real prototype. This is indeed the first time the model has been spotted with its definitive body. Previously, photos had appeared where the vehicle was hidden under the body of a Jeep. Obviously, the images don’t allow us to see the definitive style of the model, but they begin to reveal some very interesting clues.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio features a style similar to the recent Junior

Something that immediately becomes apparent is that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, as was easy to hypothesize, will have a style that closely resembles that of the recent Alfa Romeo Junior. After all, we had already anticipated that numerous design elements that debuted with the compact SUV last year would also be found in the new Stelvio and Giulia.

The front of the vehicle should be in line with the new Junior model, so designers will work on both the shape of the headlights and the fit of the radiator grille inspired by the crossover. What strikes us in the tested prototype are the flush door handles, like those of DS Automobiles vehicles, and the aggressively styled rear of the vehicle, hidden by the brand under a thick layer of camouflage. The taillight pattern of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will most likely follow that shown by Alfa Romeo at the end of last year in a video about the brand’s achievements, which we show you below.

The STLA Large platform has been adapted to install batteries with capacities ranging from 85 to 118 kWh. The largest set, according to the manufacturer, will allow traveling up to 800 km on a single charge. However, at least one combustion engine version will be present in the range, perhaps a Mild Hybrid. The premiere of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is scheduled for 2025. Although it has never been confirmed, the official presentation was expected for June 24, the day the brand celebrates its 115 years of activity. However, according to the latest rumors, it could be postponed to the end of the year. Sales will begin in early 2026.