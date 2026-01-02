New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: first exclusive look at the likely next-generation model

2026 may open with a potential exclusive preview for Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. One of our readers has shared a set of images that could show the design of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio without camouflage for the first time. Until now, the second-generation SUV had appeared only through patent drawings and spy shots of heavily disguised prototypes spotted during testing in Northern Europe.

Caution remains essential, as it is impossible to rule out the possibility that the images have been altered or partially reconstructed using artificial intelligence. Distinguishing authentic material from manipulated content has become increasingly difficult.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: leaked images suggest an uncamouflaged preview of the final design

The images suggest a clear evolution in Alfa Romeo’s design language. The front end looks wider and more imposing, built around taut surfaces and a strongly sculpted hood. Prominent creases visually push toward the wheel arches, reinforcing the SUV’s athletic stance. The Alfa Romeo shield remains the central identity element, but it appears reinterpreted in a more architectural way, with a cleaner and more integrated overall layout.

The lighting signature defines the new character most clearly. The headlights appear slim and sharp, with vertically oriented LED modules that point to a more technical and contemporary approach. The design seeks balance between muscularity and graphic precision, reducing decorative elements in favor of surface tension. The front communicates functional sportiness rather than aggression for its own sake.

From a technical standpoint, the nose seems structured around a clearer hierarchy between primary volumes and secondary details. Horizontal elements dominate, with a more stretched upper line that enhances the perception of width and visual solidity. The hood acts as the main volume, featuring a central bulge and creases that flow into the wheel arches, creating more pronounced shoulders.

The shield frame looks sharper and more structural, while the grille sits within a more orderly surround that reduces visual fragmentation at the front. The extremely slim headlights feature vertical internal graphics, shifting the stylistic message from emotional sportiness to a more rational interpretation based on precision and clearly defined components.

Lower sections of the bumper work through depth and layering, with more sculpted surfaces that may also serve aerodynamic functions. The slim lighting signature and the taut upper band suggest a front end designed with fewer discontinuities, potentially helping to reduce turbulence. The way the hood and fenders define strong shoulders could also guide airflow laterally with greater control.

This analysis relies solely on the available images, and the final design may differ significantly. However, several elements align with previously surfaced information, which adds credibility to the sighting.

The debut of the new Stelvio, originally expected in 2025, now appears postponed to 2027, with production of the current generation extended through the end of that year. If these images depict the final model or a highly advanced prototype, Alfa Romeo could still accelerate the timeline and unveil the SUV as early as 2026.

An alternative scenario points to an earlier launch of the fully electric version, which appears ready, while the current generation remains on sale until combustion and hybrid variants arrive. These remain speculative scenarios in the absence of official confirmation from Alfa Romeo. Greater clarity should arrive by mid-2026, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa presents the group’s new industrial plan.