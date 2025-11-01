Stellantis Hurricane 2.0 Turbo could power future Alfa Romeo and Maserati models

In the United States, Stellantis has unveiled the new Hurricane 2.0 Turbo engine, a four-cylinder unit that could mark a turning point in the group’s combustion strategy under Antonio Filosa. Delivering 328 hp at 6,000 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque between 3,000 and 4,500 rpm, the engine promises an ideal balance of performance and efficiency. It paves the way for a new generation of compact yet high-performance powertrains.

Stellantis Hurricane 2.0 Turbo: the new 328-hp engine could power Alfa Romeo and Maserati

Engineers from the group say the Hurricane 2.0 delivers 20% more power and 10% greater efficiency than the previous four-cylinder. These results come from several race-inspired innovations. Among them is the Turbulent Jet Ignition (TJI) system, a technology that uses a pre-chamber to create small, turbulent flame jets. These jets ensure a more complete, uniform, and efficient combustion process.

The engine will make its official debut with the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, reports suggest that Stellantis may also bring it to Alfa Romeo and Maserati, with versions adapted for European regulations. Enthusiasts are excited about this idea, as the Hurricane 2.0 could power future Giulia, Stelvio, or even the Maserati Grecale. It would combine technical refinement and power in true Italian style.

A key feature of the Hurricane engine is its use of the Miller cycle, which improves thermal efficiency by closing the intake valves earlier and increasing the compression ratio to 12:1. This setup allows strong performance even on 87-octane fuel, while reducing both emissions and fuel consumption.

If the European application becomes reality, the Hurricane 2.0 would represent a strategic evolution for Stellantis. It would give Alfa Romeo and Maserati an advanced technological foundation for their next-generation sports cars, blending Italian mechanical tradition with Stellantis’ most cutting-edge engineering.