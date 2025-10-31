New Alfa Romeo Giulia to offer multiple powertrains and a fun driving experience

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia is officially confirmed and will return in late 2027 with a new generation that aims to redefine the idea of the Italian sports sedan. Despite earlier rumors suggesting a shift toward a crossover design, the Giulia will remain a true sedan. Its new look will be more dynamic and sleek, inspired by fastback shapes with a short tail and a silhouette close to that of a four-door coupé.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia confirmed for 2027 with sleeker design and multi-energy powertrains

The car will be based on the STLA Large platform, shared with other upcoming premium models from Stellantis. It will measure around 4.8 meters in length, gaining both presence and interior space compared to the current generation. Production is expected to begin in 2028 at the Cassino plant in Italy, already home to Alfa Romeo’s flagship models.

The new Giulia will not be fully electric. Instead, it will become a multi-energy model, offering mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. Pure combustion engines are expected to disappear, unless market trends change dramatically. The Quadrifoglio version will retain its performance DNA, remaining largely combustion-powered but with light electrification to boost efficiency and power.

As tradition demands, driving dynamics will remain a central focus. The new Giulia promises high performance, sharp handling, and direct feedback, traits that have always defined Alfa Romeo’s spirit. The generational leap will also be clear inside, where a refined design, advanced in-car technology, and premium materials will raise the bar to compete with German rivals.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the 2027 Giulia will take inspiration from the Junior and the Tonale facelift, while introducing the new design language that will shape the brand’s entire lineup in the coming years. Its arrival, expected a few months before the new Stelvio, will mark a turning point in the direction Stellantis wants to take for Alfa Romeo’s future.