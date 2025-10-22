New Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA: this is what the most extreme SUV could look like

The Alfa Romeo Tonale restyling was unveiled just days ago and already there are those proposing renders imagining its sportier version. Among these is X-Tomi Design, which has imagined a new Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA. The creation, though a product of the designer’s imagination, suggests how an extreme version of the Italian brand’s mid-size SUV could appear, ideally positioned at the top of the range.

Here’s what a hypothetical new Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA could look like

The render, which takes inspiration from the Giulia GTA, shows a more aggressive front, body-colored wheel arches, larger wheels and more imposing brake calipers. The famous green quadrifoglio is present, symbol of Alfa Romeo’s sportiest versions.

Technically, however, the new Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA could not share the beating heart of the Giulia GTA: the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The different platform would prevent installation of such an engine, making it impossible to reach the sport sedan’s 540+ horsepower. However, the hypothesis of hybrid power could save the situation. Combining a combustion engine with one or two electric motors, the Tonale GTA could offer interesting performance, with a hypothetical 0-60 mph sprint under 4.5 seconds.

However, at the moment the arrival of a new Alfa Romeo Tonale GTA appears unlikely. Stellantis would have to face high development costs to create a model of this caliber, as the niche sports car market is becoming increasingly selective. The Giulia GTAm therefore remains Alfa’s most extreme example, even if today prices are now dizzying and out of reach for many enthusiasts.

X-Tomi Design’s render thus remains a digital suggestion, a sporty dream that shows how mean and fascinating the Tonale could become if Alfa Romeo ever decided to push beyond the limits of its mid-size SUV.