New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia: prices could rise compared to current models

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will be the next innovations for the Biscione brand. Their arrival is scheduled for spring 2025 and 2026 respectively. The SUV will arrive first, followed a year later by the new D-segment sedan.

Will the prices of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia increase? Some fear significant price hikes

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will both be built on the STLA Large platform, being Stellantis’ first cars in Europe to adopt the new platform already used in the United States by the new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. Both cars from the Italian automaker will be produced at Stellantis’ Cassino plant, where the current generations are built alongside the Maserati Grecale SUV.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will undergo significant aesthetic changes. Both will become even sportier and more aerodynamic compared to current models, featuring a truncated tail and an almost coupe-like style. Those who have seen the cars say they have a design that won’t go unnoticed and will surely be appreciated even by the most demanding fans.

As we know, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will have a completely electric range of versions, including at least one EREV version with a range exceeding 1,000 km. There are doubts about the presence of at least one hybrid version, although in recent weeks, former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato said the brand was considering it.

A question many are asking concerns the prices of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. Currently, there’s no definitive news as official prices will only be revealed with the presentation of the two cars or probably after. However, expecting a price increase of 10 to 20% compared to the current range doesn’t seem like an unreasonable assumption.

After all, we’re talking about a range that will be almost or entirely electric, and consequently, the prices of both cars are bound to increase, even for entry-level versions. We’ll see what news emerges in the coming months. We’ll have a clearer picture with the presentation of the new Stelvio, which should happen in April 2025.