New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia likely to feature Hurricane engine

Anticipation is growing for the next generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, two iconic models symbolizing the sporting renaissance of the “Biscione” automotive brand. Although the new CEO of Stellantis, who will be announced by the end of the first half of 2025, will not be able to influence the technical foundations already defined long ago, the evolution of the Alfa Romeo range is now a certainty, ready to debut in the coming months.

Alfa Romeo: the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia could use the Hurricane engine

The plans are quite clear at the moment. The new Stelvio will be unveiled by the end of the year, with the commercial launch set for 2026. The Giulia will follow closely, offering the public a coherent but updated evolutionary design. The base will be the STLA Large platform, originally conceived for 100% electric vehicles but now redesigned to also accommodate combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains, a strategic shift that reflects recent changes in the global market.

Curiosity now focuses on the type of combustion engine destined for these new Alfa Romeos. The PureTech engine is not a solution that lives up to the premium and sporty identity of the brand. The choice therefore falls on the Hurricane twin-turbo engine, a modern gasoline unit that has already been extensively tested (originally studied and designed with GM’s support), capable of developing up to 550 HP in the High Output configuration.

This engine, already used on models such as the RAM 1500 and Dodge Charger, represents a solution capable of combining power, efficiency, and dynamic response, while still being tied to an American image, at least in its application.

Despite the weight of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio increasing, mainly due to hybridization and all-wheel drive, the Hurricane’s performance promises to be exciting, with linear thrust and significant torque values. Just consider the 521 Nm on the RAM 1500 and 500 Nm on the Grand Wagoneer. Similar or higher values are also expected for the Alfa Romeo range. 2026 will therefore mark a crucial turning point for the brand, which will aim to consolidate its presence in the US market as well.