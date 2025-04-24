Will this be the final design of the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is now just around the corner, ready to rewrite the rules of the premium SUV segment. After years of success with its first version, presented in 2016 at the Los Angeles Auto Show as the brand’s first crossover, the Italian marque is preparing to introduce a completely renewed model. There has been much speculation surrounding the well-known Italian SUV for quite some time.

In recent months, camouflaged prototypes of the 2025 Stelvio have been captured during road tests, revealing important changes in the styling language. The images show a decidedly more modern and dynamic look, in line with recent brand evolutions, and with clear aesthetic references to the compact Junior.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s how the final design of the second generation is imagined

The front of the 2025 Stelvio, completely redesigned, features a new configuration of the optical groups: for the first time, the split headlights will have the main LEDs integrated into the bumper, for a more sporty and aggressive visual effect. The silhouette is also more streamlined, with a coupe SUV profile thanks to the sloping roof and more aerodynamic proportions. Additional innovations include retractable door handles, additional rear windows, and a rear strongly characterized by full-width LED taillights, as suggested by the official teaser from late 2024. Beyond the limited previews, the render from Kolesa.ru appears among the most convincing.

From a technical standpoint, the second-generation Stelvio will be based on the Stellantis Group’s STLA Large platform, shared with high-end models such as the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S.

It is already confirmed that the Stelvio will be available in both 100% electric and plug-in hybrid configurations. The top-of-the-range will be represented, amid much uncertainty, by an electric Quadrifoglio variant, with an estimated power close to 1000 horsepower, marking a decisive step toward high-performance electrification.

The official preview of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could arrive by the end of 2025, but a first look, perhaps in the form of a partial reveal, is not excluded as early as this summer.