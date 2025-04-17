Stellantis hits major milestone with 2 million Ram 1500 units produced

The Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) reached a historic milestone on April 16 with the production of the two millionth Ram 1500, a 2025 RHO model in Flame Red. This achievement comes just six months after celebrating the facility’s 40th anniversary under Stellantis ownership.

The Ram 1500 RHO, introduced in 2024, enriches the brand’s lineup of sporty off-road pickups, which already includes the Warlock and Rebel models, all produced at the SHAP facility. “The Sterling Heights Assembly Plant is a critical facility in our production footprint, with the challenging responsibility of assembling the Ram 1500, a model available in 10 trim levels and thousands of configurations,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand. “Delivering keys to nearly 2 million Ram 1500 customers requires a strong team, as we are launching an aggressive production pace for the Ram brand.”

In 2016, the company announced the conversion of the Sterling Heights plant from a car assembly facility to a dedicated pickup truck production plant. The first Ram 1500 rolled off the production line in March 2018 as a 2019 model, and in just seven years, the plant has achieved the important milestone of 2 million units.

Chuck Padden, plant director, expressed great satisfaction: “Not long ago, the future of this plant was uncertain, so this is an extraordinary achievement and I’m very proud of this workforce for their resilience and dedication. We have much to look forward to as we begin building the Ram 1500 with a range of propulsion options, offering freedom of choice to our customers.”

Recently, Stellantis invested $235.5 million in the facility near Detroit for the production of the new extended-range 1500 Ramcharger and the Ram 1500 REV, the company’s first fully electric light-duty pickup, scheduled for late 2026. These models are part of Stellantis‘ new generation of products based on multi-energy platforms, designed to offer various propulsion options, including internal combustion engines, hybrids, and electric powertrains.