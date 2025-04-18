2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Bludicrous models arrive at dealerships

In recent days, US dealerships have begun receiving the new 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona with a fresher look, thanks to the introduction of the new Bludicrous color. This new color could be a breath of fresh air, especially after the heavy discounts in the United States to help sell the electric muscle car, as sales apparently aren’t going very well.

Dodge Charger Daytona now available in a new color

The Bludicrous blue was officially presented on the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona just a few weeks ago, shortly before Trump’s tariffs went into effect. It’s currently offered on the two-door R/T and Scat Pack versions for the 2025 model. This color will remain available for the 2026 model year as well, extending to the upcoming four-door Charger Daytona variants and the gasoline-powered Charger SIXPACK models expected by the end of the year. We remind you that the debut of the Charger with a HEMI V8 engine is also planned for 2026.

With an additional cost of $795 over the base price, the Bludicrous color completes the range of eight exterior colors for the 2025 Charger Daytona. Other options include After Dark, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle, each designed to stand out with character, just like the vehicles themselves.

This color integrates perfectly into the tradition of high-impact names that Mopar fans have come to appreciate over time. Whether it’s Plum Crazy or Go ManGo, Dodge has always known how to make its muscle cars stand out, and Bludicrous follows this tradition. A 2025 Charger Daytona R/T Stage 1 in Bludicrous color is already available at the Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Excelsior Heights, Missouri.