New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a diesel engine and the right price could make it a game-changer

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is preparing to debut during 2025. Although an official date has not yet been announced, the launch is expected by the end of the year, though a small preview might be unveiled on June 24th during the brand’s 115th anniversary celebration. This is the second generation of the Biscione SUV, which promises to be profoundly renewed compared to the current version, as suggested by the latest spy photos circulating online.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the new generation could be a turning point, but only under certain conditions

One of the most significant changes will concern its dimensions: the new Stelvio will be based on the Stellantis group’s STLA Large platform, which made its debut with vehicles like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. This base will allow it to grow in length and width, offering more space on board and an even more imposing road presence. The design will also be revolutionized, with a style that nods to coupe SUVs: sloping roof, truncated tail, V-shaped light signature, central license plate, and a front with a closed shield, all elements reminiscent of the new Alfa Romeo Junior and slightly of the 33 Stradale.

The abandonment of the diesel engine now seems certain, in line with Alfa Romeo’s electrification strategy and increasingly stringent European emissions regulations. This is an understandable decision from an industrial perspective, but one that might disappoint many brand enthusiasts, especially considering how well a sporty Stelvio with a competitive price and diesel engine could have performed in the market. It remains to be seen whether this choice will end up penalizing sales of a model that will play a central role in the global growth of the brand, which is currently working to position itself as a premium marque within the Stellantis group.

On the powertrain front, the new Stelvio will offer various electrified variants. Fully electric versions are planned, along with hybrid variants, capable of meeting the different needs of international markets. One of the big unknowns concerns the legendary V6 engine of the Quadrifoglio version, which could survive in a new high-performance hybrid configuration, whereas previously it was planned to be exclusively electric with 1,000 HP. However, official confirmation from the automaker on this point is still awaited.

Many of the stylistic and technical elements that will debut on the Stelvio will be shared with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, expected in 2026. The latter will also undergo a radical transformation (perhaps even more so than the Stelvio), transitioning from a classic sedan to a fastback with a more sporty and modern design, as anticipated by Alfa Romeo CEO, Santo Ficili.