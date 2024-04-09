Alfa Romeo Milano: scoop first official image 24 hours before the official debut

As often happens in these cases, the Alfa Romeo Milano has also been partially unveiled by a very early image that is circulating online. A first photo of the front shows us the design expressed by the first B-SUV of the Biscione, which will also be electric, and will be officially unveiled tomorrow. The image emerges from a private Dailymotion video and confirms all the expectations that have been discussed so far, at least starting from those images accidentally released in September last year from the graphics of the digital systems available inside the cockpit.

From this very first image, we can first of all notice that the path taken with the Alfa Romeo Milano is a different one from the past, at least as far as style is concerned. It should be remembered that the B-SUV does not benefit from the contribution of the new Alfa Romeo style chief, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos; the Alfa Romeo Milano is in fact part of the previous management, that entrusted to Michael Manley, which benefited from the synergies between some brands of the former FCA. From what has emerged immediately, Mesonero-Romanos was unable to work on the style of the Milano already practically “ready” as it was; it seems that some minor low-cost modifications have been made that did not therefore affect the sheet metal and other elements that are difficult to engineer in a short time.

The front end of the Alfa Romeo Milano introduces a different design compared to the past

Only a few weeks ago it emerged that some details that we had known in September 2023, with the leaked images online of the definitive Alfa Romeo Milano, had undergone some style revision on the version that we will officially see tomorrow. The front end that we see in this image seems to find confirmation in this direction, since the body-colored elements arranged between the central Scudetto and the new headlights seem to differ slightly from how it appeared in the previous leaks.

Certainly, the change of pace seems clear and we will hardly see it on the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio which will be presented next year; that which will instead be the first reasoned by the team put in place by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. The Scudetto finds a new location here, focusing on a more squared approach and on the availability at the center of the typical characterization of the Alfa Romeo logo with the Cross and the Biscione; in this way the logo itself is placed on the engine hood, high and in a separate position from the Scudetto.

A hint of the famous step is then back (as it was already known), solved on this Alfa Romeo Milano with a horizontal slot placed in the center just above the Scudetto. Two small air intakes start from this, which are interposed between two body-colored elements: the one that separates them from the new headlights and the one that separates them from the large lower air intake that constitutes the iconic Alfa Romeo Trilobo.

If the upper part of the front end appears softer, it is in its lower part that the lines become more defined and angular with a hint of a spoiler and the two vertical openings at the ends of the bumper. The license plate also returns to a central position on the Alfa Romeo Milano, something that has not happened on an Alfa Romeo for many years. The style of the headlights is also new, with a LED projector for high and low beams in line with linear elements for the direction indicators and daytime running lights. From the image you can also appreciate a part of the side, which is rather simple and linear in the general trend of the lines, but you can also see the name of the model “Milano” at the base of the front pillar near the engine hood; just as it had emerged a few days ago thanks to an official teaser. We therefore await the official debut tomorrow, which will be possible to follow in live streaming.