Will the Alfa Romeo Giulietta make a comeback?

The future of the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is still uncertain. However, Jean Philippe Imparato has stated that he is considering the return of this model to the brand’s lineup, related to the future Lancia Delta. The future Alfa Romeo Giulietta, if confirmed, will arrive on the market by the end of 2028, just like the new Delta.

The future of the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta is still uncertain

However, its return is not yet certain. Much will depend on how the upcoming Alfa Romeo models fare in the meantime. The Biscione is preparing to launch several models, such as the Alfa Romeo Milano which will arrive on the market on April 10th. Subsequently, in 2025, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut on the market, followed by the new Alfa Romeo Giulia which will arrive by the end of 2026. The arrival of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta will therefore depend on the commercial success of these models, but not only that.

Jean Philippe Imparato has stated in recent weeks that the future of these models, especially in electric versions, depends on the upcoming political elections in the United States and Europe. In the coming years, some laws on electric cars could change and, consequently, upset the plans of car manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta left the scene at the end of 2020, but it was a model that was very appreciated by motorists for years. A return to the market in a renewed guise would be more than appreciated by Alfisti. In this way, the brand could get closer and closer to its goal, which is to become Stellantis’ global premium brand and increase registrations worldwide.

Speaking of the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta, in this article we show you a render created by digital creator Tommaso D’Amico, who imagines the design of a possible future version of the model. It is certainly still too early to find out if the new Giulietta will be made or not, but by the end of 2024 its fate could be decided.