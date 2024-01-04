New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: many are hoping for its return

The online world is abuzz with numerous renders that provide a glimpse into what the next Alfa Romeo Giulietta or its successor could look like. Jean Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Alfa Romeo, has hinted at the possibility of its return, though a final decision is yet to be made. These renders showcase a preview of the potential new Alfa Romeo Giulietta, a potential comeback that might be an exception in the Alfa Romeo range, which is designed for global success. This hypothetical model is intended exclusively for the European market, where such vehicles continue to be in demand, unlike other regions of the world where C-SUVs are more popular.

Many are calling for the return of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta to the market

According to rumors, a potential new Alfa Romeo Giulietta should feature a sporty and elegant design, with design characteristics in line with the rest of the Italian brand’s range. If it hits the market, it is likely to include a high-performance flagship version, the Quadrifoglio. The car is expected to be fully electric, based on the STLA Medium platform.

The potential new Alfa Romeo Giulietta seems to be designed with a truncated tail that maximizes aerodynamics for efficiency and impressive performance. It remains to be seen whether it will indeed find a place in the brand’s future range. Much will depend on the performance of the new cars already confirmed, such as the Alfa Romeo Milano B-SUV expected next April, the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio, and the two E-segment vehicles expected by 2028.

However, at the moment, this car is competing with the new Alfetta to join the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV in the C-segment of the market. It is not yet clear which of the two will prevail, assuming that Alfa Romeo ultimately decides to enrich its range with a compact sedan.