Alfa Romeo’s future generations bring exciting updates to Giulia and Stelvio

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo will enrich its lineup with many new offerings. The first to arrive will be the Alfa Romeo Brennero in 2024, a compact SUV that will position itself at the base of the Italian automaker’s future range with a starting price ranging from 25,000 to 29,000 euros. Following that, there will be two other very important additions. We are referring to the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio.

Many novelties are coming to Alfa Romeo with Giulia and Stelvio

These two cars were officially confirmed last year by Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato. We already know that they will be produced in Italy, likely at the Cassino plant, and that they will be 100 percent electric. The chosen platform for both is the STLA Large, which will allow the two cars to have a rather wide range of engines. Power options will range from 350 horsepower for the entry-level version to over a thousand for the Quadrifoglio. Compared to the current versions, both cars will offer many innovations both in terms of design and technology.

The design will be more sporty and focused on aerodynamics for both Giulia and Stelvio. Among the two, the sedan in the D-segment, the Giulia, is the one that could undergo a fairly significant design change. On the other hand, the change for Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s SUV, is expected to be more evolutionary, and it will be part of a wide range of models of this type.

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will take place in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Towards the end of next year, important hints about the final appearance of these two cars and their key features could already emerge.