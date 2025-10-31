New Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined with styling cues from the latest Tonale

Digital creator Theottle, known for his CGI automotive renderings, has unveiled a project that will thrill fans of the Biscione. It’s a modern reinterpretation of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta. “I’ve been a longtime fan of the Giulietta, and my love for Alfa’s compact cars goes back to the 146 era. The last Giulietta left production in December 2020, and even though there are no plans for a comeback, I wanted to imagine how it could be reborn today,” the artist explained.

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta imagined with Tonale-inspired design and modern hatchback style

In his latest video, Theottle combines the design language of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale with the smooth proportions of the Mazda3 Hatchback. The result is a digital creation that blends elegance with sportiness. This imagined Giulietta features sharp, balanced lines that merge the bold stance of a compact SUV with the agility of a five-door sports hatchback.

For now, it’s purely a fantasy. Alfa Romeo appears to have firmly embraced the crossover path, and after the success of the Junior, it’s unlikely to return to traditional compact cars. However, a project like the one envisioned by Theottle could be technically feasible, especially if based on the Tonale platform, without requiring major investments.

The brand’s future already seems defined. Stellantis is focusing on the next generations of Stelvio and Giulia, both expected after 2027. In the meantime, digital creations like Theottle’s remind us how the Giulietta continues to embody Italian charm and identity, a dream many fans still hope to see back on the road.

However, the return of the Giulietta is by no means out of the question. Just yesterday, reports suggested a possible new Giulietta generation based on the Leapmotor B05 platform.