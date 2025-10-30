New Alfa Romeo Giulietta could be based on the Leapmotor B05: here’s what it might look like

Although in recent days rumors speak of a possible downsizing of future Alfa Romeo models, voices from Spain give (almost) certainty to a Biscione model based on the Leapmotor B05, while Opel would be working on a rebadged version of the Leapmotor B10. In the first case, the model could take the name Giulietta.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta may return on Leapmotor B05 despite CEO’s recent denials

The rumors speak of production planned at the Zaragoza plant, a hypothesis that would serve to avoid the idea, unpalatable to Biscione fans, of a made in China Giulietta. However, the rumor, at least for the moment, appears difficult to believe, also in light of recent statements by CEO Santo Ficili, who had excluded new models in the short term for Alfa Romeo.

However, from a technical point of view, this would not be impossible at all. The Leapmotor B05 is about 4.4 meters long, perfect size for the C-segment, and its compact design could be reinterpreted according to Alfa Romeo’s stylistic language. However, the Chinese model’s fully electric platform, with 56 or 67 kWh LFP batteries, clashes with the brand’s current strategy, which has decided to slow the total transition to electric, postponing the new Stelvio and Giulia beyond 2027.

A mild hybrid or plug-in Giulietta would theoretically remain possible, but for now nothing is confirmed. The only certainties concern the brand’s future SUVs, while the project for a new C-segment compact remains pending.

Awaiting Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, scheduled for 2026, the Giulietta’s fate therefore remains in limbo. Rumors of its possible return should be taken with great caution, even if the desire to see a symbolic Alfa Romeo model return continues to make enthusiasts dream.