Alfa Romeo Junior Sträulimotorsport Edition shows its bold and aggressive look

The Alfa Romeo Junior continues to make headlines, and this time it does so thanks to an all-Swiss reinterpretation that aims to enhance the sportier side of the Italian B-SUV. It’s called Sträulimotorsport Edition, and calling it rare is an understatement: it comes from the initiative of the Garage Sträuli AG dealership, which decided to create a custom version intended for the brand’s most demanding enthusiasts.

This is not an official Alfa Romeo model, but a special project based on the Junior Speciale hybrid. The Swiss tuner has worked on both aesthetics and mechanics, with the goal of accentuating visual aggression and improving road behavior. The first intervention concerns the lowered suspension, which lowers the center of gravity and gives the car a more aggressive look and more precise cornering grip.

Completing the package are 20-inch alloy wheels, borrowed from the electric Veloce version, and an unprecedented redesigned front grille, which Sträulimotorsport describes as “our interpretation of the authentic Alfa Romeo front end.” The result is a Junior that doesn’t go unnoticed, even more exclusive in the Rosso Brera color chosen for the show car.

Under the hood remains the proven 136-HP 1.2 Mild Hybrid paired with the eDCT6 dual-clutch automatic transmission, a unit that favors smooth running and efficiency without sacrificing a touch of liveliness. Inside, the equipment is the full Junior Speciale package, with digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch central screen with navigation and Level 2 ADAS, including perimeter sensors, rear camera and Full LED Matrix headlights.

With this artisanal and refined reinterpretation, the Junior Sträulimotorsport demonstrates how the Biscione’s B-SUV can be not only elegant and technological, but also a true object of desire for those who dream of a more exclusive Alfa with an authentically sporty character.