New Alfa Romeo Giulietta, exclusive details on the design of the next generation

Alfa Romeo is about to further renew its story after bidding farewell to the Giulietta. Now, it seems that a new model is set to enter the market soon, capturing alfisti. But what name will it carry? Brera, Alfetta, GTV? And what features lie behind this car?

Various guesses about the name of the new Giulietta

The car we are talking about could thus be part of the C-segment, which will probably come to market in 2027 to flank the Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV that will undergo an update in the meantime. In reality this car will not be called Giulietta, and will only be the spiritual heir of the model that went out of production in 2020 but with a different name. In this regard there is a lot of speculation at the moment.

In fact, at present, there are several who think that it may be called the new Alfa Romeo Brera, or the new Alfa Romeo Alfetta. Even the name of the new Alfa Romeo GTV has been discussed. According to some information, the car could be born on the STLA medium platform while others think it will make a market entry thanks to the STLA Small platform. There have been rumors lately that this could be one of the models that will be produced on the STLA Small platform in Pomigliano. At the moment, however, no certain source has confirmed this information.

Some information released by Imparato

What seems to be certain at the moment is what was anticipated by former Biscione CEO Jean Philippe Imparato. From those last words in fact came the decision to change the name but always keeping as a reference the tradition and history of the Milanese automaker using one of the most famous names among those that have been part of its range in the past decades.

Imparato also announced over the past few months that this car would have an unusual design from what we are used to seeing, very different from the C-segment hatchback released in 2020. The new car will be styled almost like a coupe sedan with a truncated tail, narrow headlights, a V-shaped light signature at the rear and a central license plate. The roof will be sloping at the rear, giving the car a very aerodynamic style.

Various versions and pricing assumptions

New Alfa Romeo Giulietta may not arrive only in electric versions as was thought until a few weeks ago. The sharp slowdown in global electric car sales may have suggested to Alfa Romeo executives to equip its future cars with thermal versions so as not to have problems with sales. Therefore, similar to what will happen with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, the future Giulietta heir may also have a plug-in hybrid in the lineup.

Finally, as far as prices are concerned, based on the features we know of so far, we can say that they should be in line with those of the competition taking into consideration that we take the premium segment as a reference and therefore will obviously be higher than those of other compact sedans in the range of other Stellantis brands.

Finally, we can also say that although its arrival is indeed very likely there has not yet been an official confirmation from Stellantis or the manufacturer concerned. Therefore, it remains necessary to remain on hold for the time being.