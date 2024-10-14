Alfa Romeo Giulietta: new hypothesis as SUV version

In recent months, several renders of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta have appeared online. The latest was created by designer Luca Serafini, who has created a concept imagining the design of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta that combines elegance and sportiness. Inspired by the new Renault Embleme model, this render presents a contemporary interpretation of the hatchback, which is currently no longer present in the historic Italian brand’s range, having ceased production in 2020.

At the moment, it’s unclear if there will be room for a new Giulietta in the future. The former CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean Philippe Imparato, had stated in recent months that a return after 2028 was not entirely out of the question, although the car would be very different from its predecessor, possibly even warranting a different name. Obviously, what we’re showing you is the interpretation of an independent designer, and in the end, we don’t rule out a totally different style for this model, should the car manufacturer decide to actually propose it.

With the arrival of the new CEO Santo Ficili, things could change. At the moment, therefore, the arrival of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta could be possible, as well as unlikely. What is certain is that in the coming months, the new CEO of Alfa Romeo will announce any changes to the upcoming launches of the car manufacturer.

For now, while waiting for new updates on Alfa Romeo’s future, we’ll make do with this interesting render published by its author on Instagram, which provides us with an interesting perspective on what could be the future of the Biscione car manufacturer.