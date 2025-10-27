New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to grow in size and strength, set to become the brand’s new flagship

The next generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio is ready to become the brand’s new flagship, with debut expected between 2027 and 2028. After the decision to abandon the project for a large E-segment SUV, confirmed by CEO Santo Ficili, it will be precisely the second-generation Stelvio that will occupy the top of the Biscione’s range.

2028 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be largest model after E-segment SUV cancellation

The model will grow in size and ambition. Built on the STLA Large platform, the new Stelvio will exceed 4.8 meters in length, gaining space and imposingness. The design, inspired by the brand’s most recent models, will focus on more aerodynamic and muscular lines, with taut proportions and a sportier setup than the current version.

The 2028 Stelvio will also represent an important technological evolution. It will be available in hybrid and electric variants, with particular attention to the balance between efficiency and driving pleasure. There will be no shortage of the Quadrifoglio version, called upon to confirm the performance that made the current generation famous, but in a more sophisticated guise and in step with the brand’s new standards. At the moment, the hybrid solution seems most likely, given that Alfa Romeo has chosen to slow the pace of electrification compared to initial plans.

Meanwhile, the range renewal will continue with the arrival of the new Tonale and Giulia, expected in 2027. They will introduce the stylistic language that will anticipate the forms of the future Stelvio, destined to embody the perfect synthesis of sportiness, elegance and Italian technology.